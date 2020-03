DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Lomira Police Department are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child.

Officials say around 7 p.m. on Friday, they received a 911 call of a deceased 3-year-old child at the 700 block of Railroad Street, in the Village of Lomira.

Authorities report it is an active and ongoing investigation. Local 5 News will provide updates as the story develops.