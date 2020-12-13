Dodge County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash, one dead

RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a driver near Sth 60 and Jefferson Road.

According to a release, on Saturday, Dec. 12, at around 12:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County.

Authorities say the initial investigation showed a small SUV, driven by a 40-year-old Neosho man, was eastbound, lost control, and entered the westbound lane.

That vehicle was then struck broadside by a westbound pickup driven by a 50-year-old Horicon man and occupied by his 11-year-old son.

Officers say the driver of the eastbound vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead there. The other driver and his child were treated and released from the hospital.

Road conditions, blowing snow, and wind were factors in the crash, and authorities say other factors are being investigated to determine any contribution to the cause of the crash.