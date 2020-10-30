Dodge County Sheriff’s Office looking for Huber inmate that failed to return to jail

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a inmate that failed to return to jail.

The Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Robert Lee Haley, serving a nine-month Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail for a sexual assault-related crime, failed to return after a preapproved medical appointment.

Haley has active arrest warrants through Dodge County and the Department of Corrections.

While he has no current address, he does have a previous address in Beaver Dam.

Anyone with information on Haley’s whereabouts is asked to not make contact with him, but to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.

