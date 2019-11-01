Dodge County woman sent to prison for supplying drugs in a deadly overdose

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Beaver Dam woman has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for supplying drugs that killed an acquaintance.

According to Dodge County District Attorney Klomberg, 40-year-old Jackie Meyer pleaded guilty to First Degree Reckless Homicide in August for supplying drugs that caused the overdose death of Karen Sadowski. Meyer also pled guilty to Operating While Impaired with a Minor Child in the Vehicle.

On August 27, 2016, Jackie Meyer invited Sadowski to her home so that Meyer would be able to use Sadowski’s vehicle to go to Madison and buy drugs.

Meyer went to Madison, with her young children and Sadowski and purchased drugs. According to text messages, they planned to purchase cocaine and heroin.

After getting back home, Sadowski took the drugs and then laid down stating she was not feeling well. A few hours later, Meyer and her fiancée checked on Sadowski and found her unresponsive. Meyer fled the residence and her fiancée, who remained at the home, stated that Meyer had not been at the home for over a week.

According to the information sent to Local 5, the following spring, Meyer was stopped for speeding. While making contact with Meyer, the officer noticed signs of impairment. Meyer had difficulty remembering the names and birthdates of her two children that were in the back seat of the car during the stop.

During the investigation, Meyer admitted to using heroin that day and that she was currently on probation for a possession with intent charge. The officers located two syringes in the vehicle with a black substance consistent with heroin.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Thompson stated at sentencing, “Jackie Meyer has a documented history of providing illegal drugs to people. In this instance, Meyer’s act of supplying heroin resulted in the tragic overdose death of Karen Sadowski. Ms. Meyer needs to be returned to prison for substantial confinement.”