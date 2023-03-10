DARBOY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday fish fry season in Northeast Wisconsin.

Many catholic churches use Friday fish fry events as a way to give parishioners a meal option during Lent went they aren’t supposed to be eating meat on Fridays.

That’s exactly what Holy Spirit Parish in Darboy has done this Lenten season. They’ve hosted two fish fry events and have served around 1,000 meals. They offer in-person dining, delivery, and pickup options.

Dozens of volunteers prepare the food and high school students wait the tables.

“It’s nice to see the community come together and volunteer somewhere new,” said Stella Welhouse.

“It’s really fun and everyone here is super welcoming and super kind and you can meet all these types of people and help them out,” said Madelyn Reed.

The event raises between $5,000 and $8,000 for the parish which goes to parish programming and its school.

Perch, haddock, and shrimp were on the menu.

“It was very very good, everything is good, top shelf and if word gets around that it’s good people come back,” said Vosters.