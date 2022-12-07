Dog accidentally sent through X-ray machine at Wisconsin airport

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – TSA wanted to remind travelers about the proper way to travel with a pet after a dog was sent through an X-ray machine in Wisconsin.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Great Lakes posted on its Twitter account about an incident that recently happened at the Dane County Regional Airport. A dog was apparently sent through the X-ray machine by accident.

In the two pictures that were provided, the dog appeared to be put in a backpack which then went through the X-ray machine. Authorities wanted to remind travelers to notify the airline and know the rules.

The following statement was in the post:

At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine. TSA Great Lakes

The TSA also provided a video of the ‘proper’ way to travel with a pet. No additional information was provided.