MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Dept is investigating a complaint of a dog attacking another dog in Manitowoc.

According to a release, the incident occurred on the morning of June 26, around 9:30 a.m.

While a person was out walking their Shih Tzu near the 800 block of Hamilton Street, a boxer or pit bull mix ran from the east side of South 8th Street and attacked the Shih Tzu.

The victim’s dog was bitten and received two puncture wounds in the neck. The attacking dog then ran back east across South 8th Street.

Officers describe the attacking dog as being yellowish with white patches.

If anyone knows a person who lives in the area of South 8th and Hamilton, whose dog match’s the description of the attacking dog, you are asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 686-6551.

Local 5 will update this story if more details become available.