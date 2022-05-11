MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wants to remind residents to have domestic animals under control following a dog bite incident on Wednesday.

According to the Menasha Police Department, on May 11 a dog bite incident happened in the 200 block of Tayco Street. The dog was described as a black Labrador Retriever.

Officers want to speak with the owner to verify the dog’s health. Anyone who saw the incident or could possibly identify a similar dog with a collar and tags is asked to contact the Menasha Police Department.

The department also wanted to remind residents that as pedestrian traffic increases, domestic animals should be under control and supervised. Residents are also asked to contact the Menasha Police Department if a domestic animal is seen running at large or concerned about its welfare.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.