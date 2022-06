FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department is searching for any information regarding a recent dog bite incident.

According to the department, at around 11 a.m. on Friday morning, two people, who were located in the 1700 block of Oakview Drive, were bitten on the hand by a medium to large-sized black or dark brown dog.

Officials are now asking anyone who may know of a dog matching that description and that lives in that vicinity to contact Officer Evers at (920)720-7109.