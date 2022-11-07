MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.

The victim was walking by when he was attacked by the dog, causing an injury that required medical attention.

The owner of the dog, along with another uninvolved dog, then fled the scene. The owner is described as a white male with light-colored hair who would have been wearing a blue or green colored jacket with tan pants.

The dog is described as an adult-sized, white/black colored dog. Officials say the dog could possibly be a border collie or Australian Cattle breed.

Authorities need to verify the vaccination status of the dog.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident. you are asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551 and reference case number 2022-00014521.

No further details were provided.