Dog bites man’s face in Manitowoc, police search for owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for the owner of the dog who bit a 21-year-old man in the face causing him injury on Friday afternoon at Indian Creek Park.

Police say the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m., at Indian Creek Park in the Dog Park Area, located at 701 Albert Drive. The victim was reported to be at the dog park with his own dog he was approached by the unknown dog. The 21-year-old man is said to have bent over to pet the unknown dog when the dog jumped on his chest and bit the man on his face.

The victim reportedly went to a local hospital for medical treatment and told police he did not see where the dog went or who the owner of the dog was. However, police say the victim was able to describe the dog as a black Labrador or Rottweiler.

Police are asking any residents who may have information on the possible owner of the unknown dog, to contact the Manitowoc Shift Commander at 920-686-6551 or to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500.