LARSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – The winter weather is not the only thing that is bringing traffic to a standstill. Traffic came to a halt on US 10 in Winnebago County as they tried to catch a dog that was running on the highway.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, a dog was found on US 10 near Dale Road. The eastbound traffic was completely stopped while it ran around.

Eventually, the pup jumped into the car of someone who was trying to catch him. The dog is reportedly now at the Wolf River Veterinary Clinic in New London.

There was no additional information available, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.