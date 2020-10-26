FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog is dead and a person is hospitalized after a house fire in Fond du Lac Monday morning.
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, in a video posted to Facebook Monday morning shortly before 10 a.m., said crews were responding to a house fire at 11 E. 10th Street near Main Street.
A man, found on the porch, was transported to an area hospital.
While Chief O’Leary says a dog was found and placed in the care of the Humane Society in the video below, a 10 a.m. update from Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says that dog was found deceased.
Chief O’Leary says they are working to determine the cause of the fire.
No other details are available at this time.
Latest Stories
- Florida man received $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds, used money to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
- Dog dead, person hospitalized following Fond du Lac house fire
- Prevea to open COVID-19 testing site at Brown County Fairgrounds
- Effort to recall Wisconsin governor falls short
- Outagamie County executive announces candidacy for U.S. Senate seat