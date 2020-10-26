Dog dead, person hospitalized following Fond du Lac house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog is dead and a person is hospitalized after a house fire in Fond du Lac Monday morning.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Fire Chief Peter O’Leary, in a video posted to Facebook Monday morning shortly before 10 a.m., said crews were responding to a house fire at 11 E. 10th Street near Main Street.

A man, found on the porch, was transported to an area hospital.

While Chief O’Leary says a dog was found and placed in the care of the Humane Society in the video below, a 10 a.m. update from Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says that dog was found deceased.

Chief O’Leary says they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No other details are available at this time.

