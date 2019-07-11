Dog dies after being left in car in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A dog has reportedly died after being locked in a car Thursday afternoon.

Green Bay Police say they were dispatched to an area outside the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field around 12:36 p.m. for a report of a dog locked in a vehicle.

Upon arrival, police say they found a golden retriever locked in a car. Officials say the dog had been in the car with the windows up for about three hours.

The dog was removed and transported to an animal hospital.

The dog was pronounced dead at the animal hospital. Officials say the core temperature of the dog was higher than the hospital thermometer.

Police have recommended a felony charge of mistreating an animal resulting in death to the District Attorney for a 55-year-old Lawrence woman in connection with the dog’s death.

The woman has yet to be formally charged. Local 5 will update this story as information becomes available.