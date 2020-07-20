FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Update: Lost dog in Little Chute returns home

MONDAY 7/20/2020 6:20 p.m.

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department announced that the male dog found in Little Chute on Monday was reunited with his owner.

On Monday afternoon police say a male dog was found in the 200 block of Taylor Street in the Village of Little Chute by CSO Schneider without any tags or microchips.

A couple hours after the dog was found, officials say he was claimed by his owner and returned home.

Original Story: Dog found in Little Chute, officials search for owners

MONDAY 7/20/2020

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of a dog found on Monday afternoon.

Police say a male dog was found in the 200 block of Taylor Street in the Village of Little Chute by CSO Schneider on Monday afternoon without any tags or microchips.

The dog is described to be wearing a green/gray collar and anyone with information regarding this furry friend’s home should call (920)788-7505.

