GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) has answered some burning questions about the dog that snuck into the hearts of people in and out of Wisconsin.

WHS shared an update Tuesday on Baby Girl, a dog who was recently found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, the animal shelter confirms they have been in contact with the previous owner of Baby Girl and are happy to honor the former owner’s wishes to find the pup a new home.

“We passed along supportive resources that have been offered to her from this generous community. She expressed her gratitude and happiness knowing Baby Girl would be finding her next loving home soon,” wrote the shelter.

Can you adopt Baby Girl yet?

In the same post, the humane society does comment on the hydrant hound’s status for adoption.

It said everyone can expect to see Baby Girl up for adoption before the weekend of May 14 at the WHS Green Bay Campus.

However, WHS added that Baby Girl will need a special family that can support her costly medical needs. The animal shelter’s veterinary team has determined Baby Girl has Diabetes mellitus (canine diabetes). They explained this impacts her blood sugar and causes it to elevate.

The team currently has Baby Girl on a management plan and said she is responding well to treatment.

What Baby Girl’s new family will need

As mentioned earlier, Baby Girl’s new family will need to be able to cover her costly medical bills throughout her life. In addition, her future parents will need to work with a veterinarian on a plan, which is expected to include daily glucose monitoring, a restricted diet, and at-home insulin injections.

WHS explained Diabetes mellitus is an expensive disease to manage and requires a monthly purchase of insulin and potentially other medical supplies. They estimate this could be hundreds of dollars a month (depending on a veterinarian’s assessment and the cost of supplies in your area).

Baby Girl will also need routine veterinary visits with full physical exams, bloodwork, urinalysis, and/or other diagnostics.

When Baby Girl is adopted, WHS explained it will provide initial prescriptions and a glucose sensor to the new family.

Answering some questions

WHS did comment that they wanted to answer some common questions they had received about Baby Girl since she took the world by storm.

They do allow adopters from out of state.

They are not able to transport animals to adopters.

They do not accept holds on animals.

WHS also recommended that Baby Girl would do best in a home without cats or small animals.

What to do next

If you are looking to adopt this “wonderful goofball with a heart of gold,” WHS staff asks you to check the Wisconsin Humane Society website daily.

Once you see she is listed as available for adoption, you can stop by the WHS Green Bay Campus at 1830 Radisson Street during adoption hours (Tues-Fri: 2-6 p.m., Sat: 12-5 p.m.).

It is first-come-first-serve and wait times may vary depending on how many people want to meet with Adoption Counselors.