Dog found without a pulse in burning Manitowoc Co. mobile home, saved by EMS personnel

VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – An accidental kitchen fire on Saturday afternoon in the Village of Valders almost killed a dog who was found not breathing in the burning single-family mobile home.

According to Valders Fire and Rescue, at around 2 p.m., Valder’s fire crews and multiple other local fire agencies responded to a report of a fire in a trailer home located on the 100 block North Jackson Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they recall seeing heavy smoke coming from inside the trailer and were told that there was a dog in the back bedroom of the home.

Shortly after, the first crew of firefighters deployed a single hose line and extinguished the fire in the kitchen while a second crew went to search for the dog in the back bedroom.

Authorities say the second crew was able to find the dog and remove it from the trailer home. However, officials say that when the dog was handed over to EMS personnel waiting outside, the dog was discovered to not be breathing.

EMS personnel quickly began performing CPR and high flow oxygen administration and were successful in regaining the dog’s pulse.

The dog was treated and taken to a local veterinarian where advanced care for smoke inhalation was performed by experts. Crews report that the dog was alert and doing well when crews arrived at the vet.

Valders Fire and Rescue has confirmed that the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental. There were no firefighter or occupant injuries reported and the occupants were displaced as a result of the damage.