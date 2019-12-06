Dog missing after rollover accident in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A dog is missing after a rollover accident near the Nicolet Drive exit off of Highway 57 in Green Bay Friday morning.

The father of the woman driving the car, Bill Jones, says the dog, an Australian Shepard puppy named River was thrown from the vehicle.

“Tracks in the snow indicate he survived the accident and one passerby reported seeing him near some pine trees in the area just north of the Nicolet Exit,” Bill told Local 5.

River, who may also respond to Buddy, had been wearing a collar with tags to call (920)664-6936. If found call the number or please contact or bring to Bay East Animal Hospital (920) 468-5800. Bill says River may be injured.