Dog rescue collects donated supplies for their pooches

CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) — A local dog rescue collected some much needed supplies for their furry friends.

The Sandi Paws Rescue in Chilton held their Fill the Truck event on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event was held at Chilton Furniture located at 100 Southside Shopping Center in Chilton.

Residents filled up a truck with donated new or used pet supplies for the Sandi Paws Rescue’s dogs.

The Founder and CEO of Sandi Paws Rescue Victoria Timreck said these types of fundraising events are vital to keep the shelter running. She said the shelter relies solely on donations to keep the business afloat.

Timreck said the reason for keeping the shelter running hits close to home.

“Sandi Paws Rescue started in honor of my dog,” Timreck said. “She was a giver, she took care of people, and she did all kinds of amazing things throughout her 16 years. I lost her and couldn’t replace her, so she led me to this I think.”

The rescue works to save abandoned or abused pets and to educate the public on the responsibility of pet ownership and population control.