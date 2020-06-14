FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Dog rescued from Kaukauna house fire

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Kaukauna firefighters rescued a dog from a single-family house fire that took place on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the 1300 blocks Kenneth Avenue after reports of a house fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters described to see flames and smoke coming from the residence.

Officials say no one was home when the fire started except for the homeowner’s dog, which fire crews rescued and returned to its owner.

According to authorities, the fire caused about $25,000 in damages.

The fire department determined the fire had started in the kitchen of the home and say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

