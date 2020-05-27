Dog rescued from pickup truck in Green Bay as hot weather sends temperature in vehicle skyward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A word of warning from Green Bay police, after rescuing a dog locked inside a vehicle in 80 degree weather. Here is more on the incident that could have ended tragically.

Inside a locked truck with its windows cracked – a dog sits in 80 degree weather.

“This dog is starting to get aggravated by the heat,” said Lacie Martin of Pulaski.

And Martin videotapes the scene outside the west side Green Bay Walmart – fearing for the animal’s safety.

“We saw two people come out of the truck. Here I saw this dog just howling and barking for them. I looked at my friend and said I’m calling,” Martin said.

Martin called Green Bay police and Humane Officer Mallory Meves was sent to the scene and quickly determined the dog was in danger.

“I took a temperature reading with our thermal temp reader and it showed it was 117 degree inside the vehicle,” Meves said.

Unlocking the truck, she removed the dog and took it to the Humane Society for a health assessment.

“Fortunately this dog didn’t seem to have any permanent injuries from the heat,” said Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Association.

But Meves wrote a citation for mistreating an animal.

“They claim the animal was a service dog and was prohibited from entering the establishment,” Meves said.

And to that Officer Meves told the dogs owners this.

“I explained to them that at the end of the day someone should have remained with the animal inside the vehicle or that vehicle should have been left running and secured,” the officer said.

Because while the windows were cracked on a sunny, humid 87 degree day – the temperatures in a vehicle can quickly skyrocket.

“A car can heat up 20 degrees in a matter of 10 minutes,” Meves said.

And had this dog not drawn the attention of Lacie Martin – Meves suspects there would have been a different outcome.

“My concern is – if by leaving that animal there, that animal would have died,”said Meves.

Meves says she responds to roughly 100 calls a year for situations just like this.