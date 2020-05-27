1  of  2
Dog retrieved from truck by Green Bay Police as temperatures inside exceed 115 degrees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Viewer-submitted video shows a Green Bay Police Officer retrieving a dog from a locked pickup truck at the west side Walmart Tuesday when temperatures across the area were in the 80s.

In a video shared with WFRV Local 5 by Lacie Martin of Pulaski, the officer can be seen unlocking the truck door and removing the dog. Authorities told Martin the temperature within the truck had reached 117 degrees, despite the windows being slightly open.

“[The windows] were open a couple of inches, but even then it gets so hot in the car or truck so quick, it doesn’t matter if the windows are open or not,” Martin tells WFRV Local 5.

Martin says the dog was “super friendly” when the officer retrieved it from the truck.

Green Bay Police did not immediately respond to our requests for comment.

