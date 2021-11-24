Dog reunited with Ohio family after jumping out of a horse trailer and ‘traveling Wisconsin’

(WFRV) – A family making the 400+ mile journey from Wisconsin back to Ohio was separated, temporarily, from their labrador ‘Satch’.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 22 Satch jumped out of a horse trailer in a parking lot. He then decided to make his way to a few local businesses near the interstate in DeForest.

Satch was then dropped off at the Southwest Region Headquarters and visited with local troopers. After hanging out in dispatch for a little while, Satch was reunited with his family.

The family was making their way back to Ohio.

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin State Patrol

Based on the picture taken with a trooper, Satch looks like he wanted to continue exploring all that Wisconsin has to offer.

DeForest is about an hour and a half south of Oshkosh.