WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – DNR Wardens spotted a dog floating in Twin Lake in the town of Springwater on May 16.

According to a report, the Wisconsin DNR was first made aware of the incident through an email complaint. The DNR Warden’s then contacted the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office which had deputies respond to the scene.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the community in trying to locate the person responsible for intentionally killing the dog.

If you have any information, please contact the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 787-3321.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Waushara County Crime Stoppers at (800) 800-5219.

Anyone with a helpful tip could be rewarded up to $1,000.

Local 5 will update this story if more details become available.