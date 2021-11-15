Dog stolen from Wisconsin home returned, suspect arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of stealing a dog from a Mazomanie residence has been arrested and the canine is back home.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old German shorthaired pointer named Jackson was reported missing Thursday afternoon. There were no signs of forced entry and nothing else was missing from the home.

A deputy received a call Saturday from someone claiming to have Jackson.

The deputy went to the caller’s residence early Sunday morning and found the dog.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a domestic animal.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville

Menasha misses return trip to state in gritty loss to Rice Lake

Appleton North falls short of state as Franklin rallies again

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up