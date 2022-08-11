Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin

(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach.

The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took place in the northern Wisconsin/Minnesota region involving five people and one dog. During the evening of August 9, the USCG’s station in Duluth responded to a call of a boat taking on water near the Superior Entry.

The Superior Entry and Duluth Harbor are close to the state lines of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Officials described the boat as a 40′ p/c. All five people were reportedly uninjured.

The dog reportedly had managed to swim to a different beach and spent the night at the station. It was picked up on the morning of August 10.

Officials said that great coordination between partners led to a quick rescue. No additional information was provided.