Doggie Dip donates funds to furry friends

Residents brought their furry friends to take the plunge into some cool water on a hot day to help save other animals.

The 13th annual Doggie Dip took place at Ashwaubomay park in Ashwaubenon.

Entry was $5 per dog.

A portion of the proceeds go to help the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay campus care for homeless pets.

“The Wisconsin Humane Society is here doing raffles,” says Lori Nachtwey with the Wisconsin Humane Society. “We have a prize wheel we’re giving away items for and we’re selling concessions and 100 percent of those proceeds comes back to the shelter to help the animals.”

Sales from the entry fees were split with the village of Ashwaubenon.