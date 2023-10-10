MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Manitowoc are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of two dogs that were involved in a biting/attacking incident.

According to a release, the incident happened on Tuesday, October 10, at 5:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 17th Street.

The victim observed one of the dogs attacking his relative’s cat in the backyard of the residence, and after rescuing the cat that had appeared to be bitten numerous times, the victim was bitten themselves.

The victim was able to get away from the dog by defending themselves. The two dogs reportedly fled the scene and were last seen running westbound in the 1700 block of Hamilton Street.

The vaccination status of the dogs is unknown at this time. As for the cat, it was transported to a medical facility, where it was ultimately euthanized as a result of the injuries.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information, you are asked to contact the Manitowoc Police Department and reference case number 2023-00014287.

No additional details were provided.