Dogs compete in Scent Work Trials

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — Dog owners put their pups’ noses to the test during scent trials.

The Manitowoc County Kennel Club hosted their annual Scent Work Trials this weekend on Saturday, June 22 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Reedsville Elementary School located on 350 Park St.

Trial Chair of the Manitowoc County Kennel Club Tammy Strebe said the trials let the dogs use their noses to find treats, while the owners get to enjoy some friendly competition.

“I can tell you why the dogs do it, because they’re rewarded with treats,” Strebe said. “Every time they find one, or they may have a toy that they’re rewarded with, so for them it’s a way to just play and have fun. For us, it’s a way to spend time with our dogs and to go out and earn titles on them.”

Strebe said the trials also help shy dogs build confidence with their noses.

The event also let residents meet and greet a variety of different dog breeds.

Spectators were able to meet breeders, owners, and handlers along with learning about the exciting sport, and how to get involved.

Another Scent Work Trial will be held on Sunday, June 23 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the same location.

Only competing dogs are permitted, but admission is free for the whole family.