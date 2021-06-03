FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Dogs, owners have ‘howling’ good time at T-Rats Bark in the Park

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Dogs joined their owners for a Wisconsin Timber Rattlers game at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

June 2 was the first day for Bark in the Park and the event will run every Wednesday home game. This event allows guests to bring their dog along with them to enjoy the game.

“It’s great to have the stadium open again,” said Dylan Lecker, an attendee at the event. “Everyone is having a great night with their dogs.”

  Bark in the Park 6/2
  • Bark in the Park 6/2
  • Bark in the Park 6/2
  • Bark in the Park 6/2

The left-field berm is reserved for the dogs and their owners to sit on the grass. The event will also have doggie pools, water dishes and waste bags available. Dog owners must sign a waiver stating that their dog’s required vaccinations are up-to-date.

Tickets are $8 for humans and dogs get in for free. Tickets can be bought ahead of time at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Box Office. Day-of-game tickets are cash-only and can be purchased 90 minutes before the start of the game until the 2nd inning.

While the dogs and their owners were having a good time, the Timber Rattlers suffered a 12-11 loss to the Peoria Chiefs.

The team mentions they can deny any dog or human entrance for any reason they seem fit.

