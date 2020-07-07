DOJ warns card saying owner is exempt from using face mask isn’t valid

(WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Justice is issuing a warning regarding a card or flyer stating the owner is exempt from wearing face masks, adding that the information was not issued or endorsed by the DOJ.

A card circulating online by a group calling themselves the Freedom to Breathe Agency claims the holder is lawfully exempt from wearing a mask endorsed by the American with Disabilities Act. According to a release, the DOJ says the card is not valid.

“Health experts and the DOJ are also urging the public not to believe the claim that wearing a mask will incur mental or physical risk, as described by the exemption card being distributed online,” the DOJ says.

The information on the card also claims the Americans with Disabilities Act forbids asking about the cardholder’s health condition aggravated by wearing a mask and threatens that if questions are asked, financial penalties up to $75,000 or higher can be levied.

An official alert from the DOJ and the American With Disabilities Act states that they are not the distributors nor endorse the information on these cards that are being distributed by the group. The CDC recommends wearing a face mask when out in public as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, along with social distancing and hand washing.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5