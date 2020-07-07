DOJ warns card saying owner is exempt from using face mask isn’t valid

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy BBB

(WFRV) – The U.S. Department of Justice is issuing a warning regarding a card or flyer stating the owner is exempt from wearing face masks, adding that the information was not issued or endorsed by the DOJ.

A card circulating online by a group calling themselves the Freedom to Breathe Agency claims the holder is lawfully exempt from wearing a mask endorsed by the American with Disabilities Act. According to a release, the DOJ says the card is not valid.

“Health experts and the DOJ are also urging the public not to believe the claim that wearing a mask will incur mental or physical risk, as described by the exemption card being distributed online,” the DOJ says.

The information on the card also claims the Americans with Disabilities Act forbids asking about the cardholder’s health condition aggravated by wearing a mask and threatens that if questions are asked, financial penalties up to $75,000 or higher can be levied.

An official alert from the DOJ and the American With Disabilities Act states that they are not the distributors nor endorse the information on these cards that are being distributed by the group. The CDC recommends wearing a face mask when out in public as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, along with social distancing and hand washing.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"