Dole blueberries recalled in Wisconsin for potential parasite contamination

(WFRV) – Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries due to a potential Cyclospora contamination.
On Friday, Dole announced that Wisconsin was one of four states including Illinois, Maine, and New York, that received the potentially harmful product.
While no illnesses linking back to Dole’s Fresh Blueberries have been reported, officials say consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production descriptions found below.
|Dole Fresh Blueberries
UPC
|Dole Fresh Blueberries
Pack Out Date
|Dole Fresh Blueberries
Lot Code
|18 oz– 0 71430 01154 6
|May 28, 2021
May 29, 2021
June 01, 2021
June 03, 2021
June 05, 2021
June 07, 2021
|14632
14732
15032,15046
15232
15446,15432
15646,15648
|Pint – 0 71430 01151 5
|June 01, 2021
June 02, 2021
June 03, 2021
June 04, 2021
June 07, 2021
|15032,15046
15132,15148,15146
15232
15332
15646,15648
|6 oz – 07143001150 8
|May 28, 2021
June 01, 2021
June 07, 2021
|14632
15032,15046
15646,15648
|24 oz – 071430011155 3
|June 02, 2021
June 04, 2021
June 05, 2021
June 09, 2021
|15132,15148,15146
15332
15446,15432
15848, 15846
The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell and is a series of numbers printed by inkjet in black. Dependent upon where the numbers are printed, they may go across the wording on the label.
Dole officials report that Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches, and fatigue. The company notes that the infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.
Dole confirms that no other Dole products are included in the recall.