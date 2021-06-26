Dole blueberries recalled in Wisconsin for potential parasite contamination

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries due to a potential Cyclospora contamination.

On Friday, Dole announced that Wisconsin was one of four states including Illinois, Maine, and New York, that received the potentially harmful product.

While no illnesses linking back to Dole’s Fresh Blueberries have been reported, officials say consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production descriptions found below.

Dole Fresh Blueberries
UPC		Dole Fresh Blueberries
Pack Out Date		Dole Fresh Blueberries
Lot Code
18 oz– 0 71430 01154 6May 28, 2021
May 29, 2021
June 01, 2021
June 03, 2021
June 05, 2021
June 07, 2021		14632
14732
15032,15046
15232
15446,15432
15646,15648
Pint – 0 71430 01151 5June 01, 2021
June 02, 2021
June 03, 2021
June 04, 2021
June 07, 2021		15032,15046
15132,15148,15146
15232
15332
15646,15648
6 oz – 07143001150 8May 28, 2021
June 01, 2021
June 07, 2021		14632
15032,15046
15646,15648
24 oz – 071430011155 3June 02, 2021
June 04, 2021
June 05, 2021
June 09, 2021		15132,15148,15146
15332
15446,15432
15848, 15846

The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell and is a series of numbers printed by inkjet in black. Dependent upon where the numbers are printed, they may go across the wording on the label. 

Example Lot Code Courtesy of Dole Diversified North America, Inc.

Dole officials report that Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches, and fatigue. The company notes that the infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Dole confirms that no other Dole products are included in the recall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Brewers celebrate "Re-Opening Day" with full capacity

Gamblers wrap up offseason tryout camp

Notre Dame returns to state soccer tournament in search of second gold ball

Kaukauna, Marinette punch tickets to state softball tournament

Deer District

David Bakhtiari Chugs Beer