Dole blueberries recalled in Wisconsin for potential parasite contamination

(WFRV) – Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries due to a potential Cyclospora contamination.

On Friday, Dole announced that Wisconsin was one of four states including Illinois, Maine, and New York, that received the potentially harmful product.

While no illnesses linking back to Dole’s Fresh Blueberries have been reported, officials say consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any product matching the production descriptions found below.

Dole Fresh Blueberries

UPC Dole Fresh Blueberries

Pack Out Date Dole Fresh Blueberries

Lot Code 18 oz– 0 71430 01154 6 May 28, 2021

May 29, 2021

June 01, 2021

June 03, 2021

June 05, 2021

June 07, 2021 14632

14732

15032,15046

15232

15446,15432

15646,15648 Pint – 0 71430 01151 5 June 01, 2021

June 02, 2021

June 03, 2021

June 04, 2021

June 07, 2021 15032,15046

15132,15148,15146

15232

15332

15646,15648 6 oz – 07143001150 8 May 28, 2021

June 01, 2021

June 07, 2021 14632

15032,15046

15646,15648 24 oz – 071430011155 3 June 02, 2021

June 04, 2021

June 05, 2021

June 09, 2021 15132,15148,15146

15332

15446,15432

15848, 15846

The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell and is a series of numbers printed by inkjet in black. Dependent upon where the numbers are printed, they may go across the wording on the label.

Example Lot Code Courtesy of Dole Diversified North America, Inc.

Dole officials report that Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches, and fatigue. The company notes that the infection is treated with antibiotics and most people respond quickly to treatment.

Dole confirms that no other Dole products are included in the recall.