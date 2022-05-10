MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new order issued by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is prohibiting people from moving domestic birds in all live events, including shows, exhibitions, and swap meets.

Wisconsin continues to see a rise in cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in domestic and wild birds. Local farms are strongly encouraged by the DATCP to continue practicing strict biosecurity and keep their flocks indoors to prevent contact with wild birds.

This new order expands on the order issued on April 7, which increases the suspension from poultry to all domestic birds. This order will remain in effect until 30 days after the last detection of HPAI among domestic flocks in Wisconsin.

The DATCP also asks poultry owners to register their property. State law requires that all livestock owners register where their animals are kept, which helps animal health officials during disease outbreaks.

Warning Signs of HPAI

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

A listing of HPAI detections and dates can be found on the DATCP website here.

If you notice warning signs among domestic birds, contact DATCP during business hours at (608) 224-4872 or after hours and weekends at (800) 943-0003. Reports also can be emailed to datcpanimalimports@wisconsin.gov.