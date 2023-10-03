GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One year after the launch of the Be Safe campaign, partners of the campaign joined together to celebrate its impact in its efforts to support victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The campaign has seen a lot of success in its first year and is making an impact on the community. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich hopes to see more support in spreading awareness for victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“Our goal is to create an environment where people can feel safe and be safe throughout the community,” said Mayor Genrich. “This is something we’re working towards at the city, county, and state levels, and we all continue to forge partnerships so every resident can have the support that they need.”

Since its launch in October of last year, the campaign has seen a 26% increase in helpline calls. The Golden House Development Director spoke about the success the campaign has had.

“Domestic violence continues to be a problem in our community,” said Dina Borremans. “From last October to the end of August, we’ve provided more than 5,000 services to victims of domestic abuse. We answered over 9,000 helpline calls.”

To help support the campaign in its second year, Brown County is donating 50 thousand dollars to help support the Be Safe campaign in its second year, for which Local Five is a proud media partner.

The Be Safe campaign is critical for people to know they can make a phone call and they no longer have to feel afraid.