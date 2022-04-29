GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet ‘Servi’, a one-of-a-kind employee who will work at a popular Italian restaurant in Green Bay.

The Mangiare announced that Servi is the newest addition to the team. The robot will be able to work longer shifts without tiring, and team members are excited for customers to see Servi in action.

“We have seen the toll COVID has taken on our customers and team, which has resulted in further struggles including staffing shortages and supply chain disruptions. We see this unique opportunity to utilize a robot in our restaurant as a way to elevate the service and create a fun experience in the restaurant,” said Patrick Neph, co-owner of the Mangiare and Republic Chophouse.

Servi will not replace the Mangiare team members but will help with repetitive tasks. One example that was provided is clearing tables. This will allow team members to spend more time with customers as opposed to running back and forth from the dining area to the dishwasher area.

Photo courtesy of the Mangiare

Officials say that there are over 5,000 of these robots working across the country, but this is the first of its kind in the Green Bay area. Even though there is only one robot currently, officials mentioned that the plan is to eventually increase the number of robots at Mangiarea and Republic Chophouse.

Servi will reportedly say ‘excuse me’ while bringing dishes to the kitchen to avoid any possible accidents. It also has state-of-the-art cameras to know the difference between people and inanimate objects.

Servi is made by Bear Robotics, which is a company that was started in 2017 to help with some of the struggles that the food service industry faces. The robots were reportedly created to work next to humans, not replace them.