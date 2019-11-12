Donald Driver Charity Softball Game to be Super Bowl Championship Reunion

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Donald Driver will host a Super Bowl Championship Reunion as part of his 2020 Official Charity Softball Game.

The game is scheduled for Sunday, July 26 at 1:05 p.m. at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Driver will be bringing back some teammates from the Green Bay Packers’ championship team that won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Fans attending the game will receive a complimentary, limited-edition Donald Driver bobblehead.

“Winning the Super Bowl in front of all of my family, friends and Packers fans is one of the best moments of my life. I am excited to celebrate the 10 Year Anniversary of this World Championship with an amazing group of guys that worked so hard to bring a trophy back to Green Bay. Come relive the moment, while we raise money for WI families!”

The game will raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation. The mission of the Donald Driver Foundation is to display Strong Hands, Strong Minds, and Loving Hearts to serve as a hand up, not a handout.

Tickets for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 and are available over the phone at 800-WI-TIMBER (920-733-4152), in person at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office, or at the Timber Rattlers website.