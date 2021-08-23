Donald Driver hosts charity softball game

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-You’re used to seeing them on the gridiron, but this weekend some former Green Bay Packer players put their skills to the test on the diamond.

Former Green Bay Packer wide receiver Donald Driver held his annual charity softball game. Former Packer and Wisconsin Badger players as well as a medley of celebrities and members of Driver’s family participated.

The scene at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium looked like what Lambeau Field usually does when the Packers are in town. There were Packer jerseys, cheese heads, tailgating, beer, and brats. All the things you associate with football season, except on this day the football players were playing softball.

“Anytime you go to a Wisconsin sports game you got to tailgate it’s just tradition,” says Brian Ottman who attended the charity softball game Sunday.

Brian was among the nearly 5,000 fans who came out to watch the game. It was all for a good cause.

“Anything you can do to give back to the community feels good because a good community benefits everybody,” says Ottman.

The game raises money for the Donald Driver Foundation which helps underprivileged children and families.

“There’s so many issues and you ask yourself how you can make an impact in all of them,” says Donald Driver.

The game is also a reunion of sorts for old teammates. Driver and fellow former Packers wide receiver James Jones were the captains of the two teams and there was plenty of friendly trash talking going around.

Jones’ team was winning by a large margin until the two captains cut a deal: if Driver donated to Jones’ charity he would spot Driver’s team the 20 runs they needed to tie the game. Both men agreed, and the game suddenly became tied at 23 going into the last inning.

Jones’ team ended up winning 33-25.

