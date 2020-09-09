Donald Driver softball game to be doubleheader, Green & Gold game canceled

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Donald Driver Charity Softball Game has been rescheduled as a doubleheader for October 11 – but the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game has been canceled.

Both games were postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the Donald Driver Charity Softball game – originally set for July 26 – will now be held as a doubleheader on Sunday, October 11. Driver and former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champions and Legends will be in attendance. Other athletes and celebrities will also participate.

A full roster of attendees for the doubleheader will be announced closer to the day of the event.

The 20th Annual Green & Gold Charity Softball game, which was scheduled for June 7, has been officially canceled.

The game will be held at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium with the first game starting at 11 a.m. and the second starting at 3 p.m. The parking lot will open at 9 a.m. and the gates at 10 a.m. ahead of the first game. One the first game ends, the stadium will be cleared. Ahead of the second game, the parking lot will open at noon and gates will open at 2:30 p.m.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Ticket office will be in touch with all fans who have purchased tickets with an email that includes a form with the following four options:

Attend the 11 a.m. game

Attend the 3 p.m. game

Donate the money for the purchased tickets to the 2020 games to local charities: Paul’s Pantry, Hunger Task Force, Donald Driver Foundation, and Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation

Request a full refund of the purchase price of their tickets to the 2020 game.

Fans who purchased tickets to the 2020 Green & Gold Game have an additional option to roll over their tickets to the 2021 Green & Gold Charity Game.

Fans will have until Tuesday, September 15 at 5 p.m. to respond. New digital tickets will be issued via email to fans who choose to attend the games on October 11.

There will be some changes to the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, too. Organizers say fans will be seated in the stadium with a safe, socially distant manner in mind. Efforts will be made to get fans new tickets as close to their original seats as possible.

The Donald Driver bobblehead that was to be an All-Fan Giveaway for his game was unable to be finalized due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will not be available for this game. The commemorative mini-football that was to be given away to Green & Gold ticket buyers who made their purchase last year has also been canceled.

Those that attend the doubleheader in October will instead receive a Donald Driver children’s book. Some of the books will have a Donald Driver autograph. All ticketed fans will have a chance to win one of several softballs signed by Driver.

There are currently no tickets available for the doubleheader, but if tickets become available, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will announce ticket availability on Thursday, September 17.

