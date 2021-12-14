Donald Driver visits Fox Cities to promote annual charity softball game

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver was at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to promote his 2022 charity softball game.

Current Packers running back AJ Dillon, (who was also at the promotional event on Tuesday morning), Driver, and former Packers wide receiver James Jones will host the charity softball game. It’s set for June 12.

Driver has became a local legend, not only for how good he was on the football field, but also for his generosity in the Green Bay community. He says he hopes his spirit of giving will rub off on younger players.

“You continue passing the torch down to the next generation,” says Driver.

“I’ve only been here for two years but I already feel how much the community embraces the players,” says Dillon.

The 2022 version of the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game will feature current Packers players against former ones. The trash talking has already started with both Driver and Dillon taking jabs at the other player’s softball skills during the event on Tuesday afternoon, all in good fun of course.

Driver and Dillon did a meet and greet with a few fans who had purchased early tickets to the charity softball game. This included signing autographs, posing for pictures, and playing Wii baseball with the fans.

Driver says fans will be allowed back on the field to catch home runs at the charity softball game this summer. Organizers chose to not include this element of the event in 2021 because of COVID-19 related concerns.

The game raises money for the Donald Driver Foundation. The foundation serves underprivileged families and children through health and wellness, safety, and education and career development.