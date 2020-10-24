GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Donald Trump Jr. to visit De Pere Oct. 27 for ‘MAGA’ event

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a Students for Trump event at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Arizona, June 23, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trump campaign announced on Saturday that Donald Trump Jr. will be hosting a Make America Great Again (MAGA) event in De Pere on Oct. 27.

The campaign says Donald Trump’s son will be hosting the event at AmeriLux International LLC located on 1212 Enterprise Drive in De Pere.

The MAGA event will open its doors at 2:30 p.m. with the event starting at 4:30 p.m.

No more details surrounding Donald Trump Jr’s visit have been released at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it becomes available.

Trump Jr’s visit will follow his father’s, President Trump visit to La Crosse and Waukesha on Oct. 24.

