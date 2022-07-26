WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Former President of the United States Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Waukesha in early August to deliver remarks in support of Tim Michels, who is running for Wisconsin Governor.

The rally is set for Friday, August 5, at 7:00 p.m. at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds (1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI, 53188). Doors will open to eventgoers at 2:00 p.m.

Throughout the day, entertainment and special guest speakers will be making remarks and appearances, followed by Trump around 7:00 p.m.

Tim Michels is introduced at a televised Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial debate Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Trump has endorsed Michels, who is running against Rebecca Kleefisch, Timothy Ramthun, and Adam Fischer. The winner will take on incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November.

All tickets are subject to a first come, first serve basis and those looking to purchase tickets to the event can click here for further information.

The former President of the United States is also expected to return to Milwaukee on August 20 as the American Freedom Tour will take place at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Area.