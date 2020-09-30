Donation of new Ford Fiesta helps automotive students at NWTC

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the ever changing pieces of technology in vehicles, students at a local technical college are keeping up to date.

Students with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Automotive programs were gifted a new Ford Fiesta thanks to Dorsch Ford Kia and Lincoln, as well as Broadway Automotive.

The new car will help students in the Automotive Technician and Automotive Technology programs better understand the technology and pieces built inside the vehicles.

Jay Clark, the Fixed Operations Director for Broadway Automotive says with less old cars on the road, it’ll help students know what to look out for. “They stay up to date with the current cars that are on the streets and it teaches them to fix those cars better because there aren’t too many old cars driving around.”

This newest donation is part of the Ford Academic and Career Exploration Program at NWTC.