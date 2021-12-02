Donation Station: Oshkosh Public Library needs help fulfilling wishlists for local kids and veterans

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Public Library is looking for help in fulfilling wishlists this holiday season for local kids and veterans to keep them warm during the winter weather.

According to a release, the library is collecting donations for new or handmade children’s mittens, hats, and scarves to help keep Oshkosh area kids warm this year.

They are also part of “Operation Waverly” – a component of the White Christmas exhibition at the public museum that’s looking for items to benefit the Day By Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh as they try to assist homeless veterans.

The items they need to help veterans this holiday season include:

Insolated hats and gloves

Vinyl gloves

Hair brushes and combs

Individual manicure sets

Deoderant

Facial tissue

Sleeping bags

Long underwear of various sizes

Backpacks

When and where

If you are looking to donate and give warmth to the community, items for Oshkosh area children can be placed on the Mitten Tree in the Children’s Department by Dec. 15, before they are delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution. Questions can be directed to the Children’s Department at (920) 236-5208.

For Operation Waverly veteran donations, you are asked to drop your donation items off at the Oshkosh Public Museum or the Oshkosh Public Library during the event – which lasts from Nov. 13, 2021, to Jan. 23, 2022.

Questions or additional information for veteran donations can be brought to Tammy at the Oshkosh Public Museum by calling 920-236-5763 or emailing tmalewski@ci.oshkosh.wi.us.