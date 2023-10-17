APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Friends of the Appleton Fire Department teamed up with Acre Realty and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage to launch a collection campaign to provide winter clothes to local children in need.

Officials began collecting winter jackets, hats, and all sorts of warm gear for the cold season ahead. The items are being given to students at Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School.

Local 5 News caught up with Tara Hansen from Acre Realty, who is a former teacher, and explained the importance of keeping kids warm during the winter months.

“The need is really big in this area, especially as the snow flies,” said Hansen. “It gets colder, and not everybody has the clothes they need.”

The students at Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School go outside for recess to burn off energy, and that stays true during snowfall. The organizations are hoping that by providing students with warm clothes, all kids will have the opportunity to create snow angels outside this year.

Those interested in donating winter clothes can stop by Appleton Fire Station 5, located at 1701 West Brewster Street. Collection boxes will be available where the donor can simply drop off the item at any time through Monday, October 23.

On Tuesday, October 24, Appleton firefighters will distribute the winter clothes to the students at Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School.