Donations to Wis. Humane Society to be matched during August

WISCONSIN (WFRV) — Monetary donations made to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) will be matched up to $200,000 in August.

Donations made to the WHS Green Bay and Door County Campuses will be matched up to $100,000 thanks to the George Kress Family Foundation.

WHS staff say matched donations will be extra impactful:

$30 will become $60 to provide training for dogs with special behavior needs

$50 will become $100 to help spay or neuter animals so they can be adopted and given a second chance

$100 will become $200 to help rescued animals receive emergency surgery, medical treatment, and behavioral support.

Angela Speed, Vice President of Communications at WHS, says, “We are in the middle of our busiest season, caring for about 900 animals a day, all at a time when donations traditionally slow down. This opportunity couldn’t come at a better time and we’re so grateful to those donors who will undoubtedly inspire others with their generosity.”

WHS, a nonprofit, depends on donations from the community as it does not receive general government funding or belong to a national umbrella group.

To make a gift, click here. For more about WHS, click here.

Donations made to the Milwaukee, Ozaukee, and Racine Campuses will be matched by the Nicholas Family Foundation, Joyce Madsen & pups, Jude Ford, the Robertson Family, Nancy Behrens, Todd & Kim James, Kathleen Ryan, and other friends of the WHS.