Don’t be a turkey: DNR reminds turkey hunters of helpful, free hunting app

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding hunters heading out for turkey season to use the free Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app.

The DNR says the Hunt Wild app provides hunters with helpful information including:

  • View property boundaries
  • Check up-to-the-minute shooting hours
  • Look up regulations
  • Drop a pin on their hunting location
  • Track game trails

“Since our launch in 2018, we’ve made periodic updates to reflect user suggestions. We are thrilled by the positive reviews from hunters using the app in the field,” says Eric Lobner, DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Director.

For long days in the field, the Hunt Wild app even offers the DNR’s Off The Record Podcast to listen to.

To download the app on a mobile device, users need to search “Hunt Wild Wisconsin” in the iTunes app store or Google Play store.

More information regarding the app can be found on the DNR’s website.

