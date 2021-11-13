‘Don’t click the link’: Scammers impersonate local fire departments

(WFRV) – Scammers are up to their old tricks again, and this time they’re involving local fire departments.

Multiple local fire departments, including Egg Harbor, Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, and Green Bay Metro, are all reporting similar scams circulating in their communities.

Officials say that the scams come in the form of messages/texts with the sender posing as a local fire department. These messages are alleging that the department is holding a fundraiser and selling limited edition t-shirts. The message then includes a link for residents to click in order to purchase said ‘t-shirt’.

Example of scam message

Example of scam message

Example of scam message

Several fire departments have since released statements confirming that these messages are scams and that they do not fundraise/sell items through text.

We do not currently have any active fundraising. We would never contact you in this format. All of our t-shirt fundraisers have been only shared through Facebook and In-person.” Egg Harbor Fire Department

Green Bay Metro Fire Department is not currently running a t-shirt sale. Any emails or text messages received are not affiliated with GBMFD.” Green Bay Metro Fire Department

As reported by numerous public safety agencies FDLFR has now joined the unauthorized, unwelcome t-shirt scam family. THIS IS NOT LEGITIMATE!” Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue

Green Bay Police Department believes scammers may be swapping out different names of the fire departments used in the scam text messages based on the location of the resident.

Residents who receive this message are being told not to click the link and/or give out any personal information.