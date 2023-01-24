(WFRV) – Don’t crowd the plow!

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is issuing a reminder to motorists to give snowplows space while they clear the roads across the state of Wisconsin.

“Please slow down and give them space,” wrote WisDOT on its Facebook page.

WisDOT reports that most winter crashes are caused by drivers going too fast for the conditions and are urging motorists to slow down, be attentive, and take it easy.

Another recommendation that WisDOT is giving is to stay at least 200 feet away from the snowplow. “See the plow’s mirrors to ensure the driver can see you,” said officials.

For more tips on winter weather driving, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s website here.