Don’t expect cheaper gas prices anytime soon, experts say

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — If you were hoping for a Christmas miracle at the gas pump, think again.

“We are continuing to see gas prices go up and up,” Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy.com told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon on Monday. “We’ve had some issues over the last few weeks that have pushed oil prices up to 7-year highs.”

If you’re over it, so is everyone else.

“I feel like driving somewhere right now is just as much as flying somewhere, so why am I driving?” one woman told Local 5.

The prices appear to be here, at least for the moment.

“I don’t really see much of a decline,” De Haan says. “Wisconsin was actually one of the few states in the country that saw a penny-per-gallon decline in the last week, but at the same time, oil prices have gone up.”

The silver lining, according to De Haan, is that we are not expected to have record-breaking prices at all this year, but we are still paying more than we did just 12 months ago.

Then again, all of that could change, too.

“If there is an OPEC situation, or something in the Middle East, or even a hurricane, that could really throw everything out the window,” De Haan said.

In Green Bay, prices average around $2.15/gallon. Appleton comes in a bit cheaper, with prices averaging around $2.93/gallon.

“People were tied down a year ago and staying closer to home and having fewer people over. But now, with vaccinations, and the nation starting to see a drop in cases, if anything, we’re going to see more demand on gas,” said De Haan.

AAA strongly recommends if you have not purchased airline tickets and do plan to fly somewhere for the holidays to buy those tickets now because prices will only increase.