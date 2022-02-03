GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the cold weather, you have to warm up your vehicle. Green Bay Police are giving out a warning because unattended vehicles are being stolen throughout the city.

“We’ve had 27 vehicles stolen so far this year,” said Chief Chris Davis. In 19 of those cases, officers say the keys were left in the vehicle. “The biggest thing that you can do is, don’t leave your keys in your car.”

Local 5 spoke to drivers who say they know the risks of warming up their car and leaving it unattended.

“I would like to leave it running, however, I just don’t want to take a chance that it’s going to be missing when I come back out,” said Cindy Reed.

Reed says she has an unheated garage at home, so she has to warm it up with caution. “I will usually start my car, roll up the garage door, and warm it up that way,” she added.

Ralph Ross says he does leave his car running in front of his home, but never while inside a store.

“I know that people will steal your car, they’ll steal it. I don’t think they want my car though,” said Ross.

Whether your vehicle is older or newer, you shouldn’t take the chance.

“I saw the weather forecast a minute ago, I know it’s three degrees out, but don’t leave your car running in your driveway,” explained Davis.